Bikini Kill Announce North American Summer Tour

Bikini Kill have announced that they will be bringing their reunion to North America this summer after adding a number of dates across the United States and Canada in August and September.

The tour will feature the band's iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass and they are joined by guitarist Sara Landeau.

They will be kicking things off on August 15th and 16th with a two night stand at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and will wrap up the tour leg on September 11th in Baltimore at the Baltimore Soundstage.

Prior to the North American trek, the band will play international dates including shows in Mexico, South America, Mainland Europe and the UK. See all of the dates below:

3/3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellon Oeste

3/5 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio

3/7 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

3/9 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Complejo Art Media

3/12 - Lima, Peru - Teatro Leguia

3/14 - São Paulo, Brazil - Audio

6/1 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/2 - Bordeaux, FR - Grand Parc w/ Comet Gain

6/3 - Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre w/ Big Joanie

6/5 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma w/ Big Joanie

6/6 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg w/ Big Joanie

6/8 - Berlin, DE - Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical F*** Storm

6/9 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega w/ Tropical F*** Storm

6/10 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik w/ Tropical F*** Storm

6/12 - London, UK - Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/13 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS

6/14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS

6/16 - Birmingham, UK - The Crossing (Afternoon show) w/ R.AGGS

8/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

8/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

8/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

8/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

8/21 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

8/27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

8/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

8/30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoor)

8/31 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/3 - Toronto, ON - History

9/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

9/6 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

9/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

9/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

9/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

