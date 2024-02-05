.

Lamplight Delivers 'Confrontation' Video

02-05-2024
Lamplight Delivers 'Confrontation' Video

Lamplight (aka Ian Hatcher-Williams) has premiered an abstract video for his new single "Confrontation," a song that comes from his forthcoming self-titled album that arrives March 8th.

"'Confrontation' is an admission of guilt," says Hatcher-Williams of the song. "Some settle conflicts with fire, exploding back in the direction it came from; I run from it. Friendships, relationships, jobs, confronting family history. Like tea stains spidering at the bottom of a porcelain cup, the liquid evaporates so slowly you don't get to observe it leaving.

"This song came out of reckoning with that - as scared as I am of those explosive moments, the alternative isn't better." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Lamplight Delivers 'Confrontation' Video

News > Lamplight

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour- more

MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more

Reviews

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

MorleyView: Desmond Child

The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more

Latest News

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62

Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour

Incubus Celebrating 'Morning View' With U.S. Arena Tour

Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video

The Church and The Afghan Whigs Launching Summer Tour

Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Home To You

Grateful Dead Top Album Sales Chart And Break Elvis Chart Record

Stevie Nicks Expands 2024 Tour Due To High Demand