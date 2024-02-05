Singled Out: Annie Moscow's Who Will I Be Good for Now

Annie Moscow just released her new album, "Land of Dreams" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the very moving song "Who Will I Be Good for Now." Here is the story:

My friend had lost her husband two years back. When I asked how she was doing, she said, "You know, mostly okay, but the weirdest little thing thing that keeps coming up is, my cheerleader is gone. I keep wanting to run into the next room, share something or show him something I'm working on, and he's not there. Like a little kid, I feel like, who will I be good for now?"

That really hit home for me. I had experienced a number of recent losses myself, including a divorce and the loss of both my parents. When I first sat down to write this song, it started out as a sad song about grief and emptiness. But the more I sang it, the song evolved as I realized how much I had changed through these losses. Without my cheerleaders around, I had gotten so much better at taking care of myself, listening more to my own inner compass, feeling stronger and more capable than ever before.

It's kind of like you're flying a plane, and the whole crew begins dropping out, one by one, and you see you're on your own. Once you get past the grief and the fear, you realize you now need to steer this plane by yourself, and you can and you will. That's what this song is about, as I answer my own question in the last line: "Me. I'm gonna be good for me."

