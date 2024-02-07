Singled Out: CINDERS' Going Nowhere

Alternative, indie, pop band CINDERS recently released their single and video called "Going Nowhere", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

The video for "Going Nowhere" is a compilation of three shows we played (The Troubadour in Los Angeles, Valley Bar in Phoenix, and The Complex in Salt Lake City). We thought that a live video would be a perfect representation of who we are as a band, since we had not released music for two years.

The song was a no-brainer for us for the first single back. It's a song about not letting anything or anyone take away your motivation for doing what you want to do. The fact that you are always on a path to somewhere, but most people feel like someone is always doing better than you. We wanted to write a song that made you feel like even if you don't know what the path looks like, you will keep going.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

