Singled Out: Lives Lost's Champagne

Hershey, PA alternative rockers Lives Lost recently released a new single and music video called "Champagne", and to celebrate we asked Tanis Pellegrini to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song is written about a tough time in my life where a friend showed their true colors, and didn't turn out to be who I thought they were. I think disappointment and loss are universal languages in the same way as happiness and love. This is a song for everybody that has been let down by seeing somebody's absolute goodness and potential and waking up to the reality that they've chosen to be a bad person instead of a good one.

The music video concept was thought up by our friend and Director, Lee Fenstamaker (AKA Directed by SRY). We had a couple phone calls and he brought us a script and a shot list based on what the song was about, the theme of betrayal.

We shot the video in about 10 hours from 1pm - 11pm and then had another 3 hours of driving between Hershey and our location, in Williamsport. It was a LONG day, but super worth it because the music video turned out excellent. I truly feel like from start to finish everybody was having fun and laughing and as much as it IS work to create, it didn't feel like it at all. Huge shoutout to Lee for making this one happen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

