Hershey, PA alternative rockers Lives Lost recently released a new single and music video called "Champagne", and to celebrate we asked Tanis Pellegrini to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
The song is written about a tough time in my life where a friend showed their true colors, and didn't turn out to be who I thought they were. I think disappointment and loss are universal languages in the same way as happiness and love. This is a song for everybody that has been let down by seeing somebody's absolute goodness and potential and waking up to the reality that they've chosen to be a bad person instead of a good one.
The music video concept was thought up by our friend and Director, Lee Fenstamaker (AKA Directed by SRY). We had a couple phone calls and he brought us a script and a shot list based on what the song was about, the theme of betrayal.
We shot the video in about 10 hours from 1pm - 11pm and then had another 3 hours of driving between Hershey and our location, in Williamsport. It was a LONG day, but super worth it because the music video turned out excellent. I truly feel like from start to finish everybody was having fun and laughing and as much as it IS work to create, it didn't feel like it at all. Huge shoutout to Lee for making this one happen.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Singled Out: Lives Lost's Champagne
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement- Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD- Five Finger Death Punch- more
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Deep Purple's 'Machine Head' Expanded- Lamb of God and Mastodon Tour- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse
The Tragically Hip Plan Special Release As Canadian Record Store Day Ambassadors
Missing Persons Release Full Concept Video For Hollywood Lie Title Track
Post Malone And Swae Lee Score First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single
Crosses Recruit El-P from Run The Jewels For Big Youth Video
Singled Out: Lives Lost's Champagne
Singled Out: Lives Lost's Champagne
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement