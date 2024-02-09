2024 Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Announced

(DDPS) The 2024 Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival returns to beautiful Lake Havasu City, two big days, Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, with its best music and vendors lineup yet!

The Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival always features some of the best national and regional names in blues. 2024 is no exception with the debut of masterful blues rock gutarist-vocalist, Alastair Greene; blues-rock, soul, and funk from Prescott, AZ's Scott O'Neal Band; Phoenix-based 'alternative blues' rock band, Until The Sun; area favorites, Catbone, longtime blues rocker and noted guitar shredder, Jay Gordon & Blues Venom, the eclectic blues 'n' roots of nationally-known Orphan Jon and the Abandoned, who are also making their Woodystock debut; the funky blues, gospel, and rock of storytelller extraordinaire Jason Trombley, making his triumphant return to Woodystock; Roots-y, soulful, LA-basesinger-songwriter who just happens to play a mean electric blues guitar, Jon Geiger (also returning this year); rockin' Laughlin-based, Catbone; from Orange County, Calif., Anonymous; and area vocalist Tiffany Lynn, who reprises her role singing the Star Spangled Banner. Sanford Cohen from Badass Blues 101.7FM will Emcee again this year.

Gates open at 10am. Music starts 11am. Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor Beach #4, 699 London Bridge Road. Pre-Sale Online Weekend Pass $30.; $40. for both days at the Gate. All current card-carrying Blues Society members get $5.00 discount. Veterans $5.00 off with Military ID. Info: (760) 963-4994 or visit www.woodystock.info. No ice chests allowed. Bring your own chairs. Kids 16 and under free with Paid Adult. Festival guests staying overnight can receive a discount at the lovely Hampton Inn/Lake Havasu City, 245 London Bridge Rd.

Related Stories

News > Woodystock