Devour the Day and Egypt Central Team With 'Nobody Owns Me'

(ABC) Embracing their shared legacy of epic thunder and electrifying intensity, Hard Rock/Alt Metal heroes Devour the Day and Egypt Central unite for "Nobody Owns Me," a blistering anthem with two compelling vocalists, Blake Allison and John Falls, joined in an impassioned testament of self-determination.

The track is paired with an ambitiously futuristic video, employing the newest innovations in AI technology to create dazzling visuals of otherworldly imagery thanks to Magic Orb. "The music video for 'Nobody Owns Me' is like nothing we've ever seen, and that is exactly what we were after," notes the band. "We are absolutely blown away by the visuals, but even more thrilling is being able to tell a story in a way that no one will have ever seen before. The AI has enabled us to tell a story we otherwise wouldn't have been able to tell and personalize it without breaking the bank."

"'Nobody Owns Me' is about taking control of our future and standing against an archaic system," declares Allison, Falls and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser. "We are using everything we have to win, but without compromising what we create. Devour the Day and Egypt Central have come together to make a statement about independence. We make what we want, how we want, when we want and give it to the community that supports us. 'Nobody Owns Me' is about freedom, and the willingness to fight for it."

The song's out today and available on all digital outlets, while the video is streaming below:

Related Stories

News > Devour the Day