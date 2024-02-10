Martin Gonzalez Recruits Haken's Richard Henshall For 'Purpose'

Progressive metal guitarist Martin Gonzalez has released a music video for their brand new single, "Purpose", which features a guest appearance from Haken guitarist/keyboardist Richard Henshall.

The song is the second single from Gonzalez's forthcoming debut album, "Suspiro", that will be hitting stores on March 22nd. The Colombian-born, US-based guitarist, is best known for his work on the soundtrack for the RWBY franchise.

Martin had this to say about Henshall's collaboration, "I asked Richard to be a part of the song, and he delivered an epic solo that highlighted my vision. He is one of my favorite guitar players and I have followed him since I was a kid. It feels surreal to have him on the record!"

He said of the track, "When you have something you're deeply passionate about and you look forward to living your life, getting up from bed is not so hard. 'Purpose; is a song about that. When I was a kid and wanted to explore the entire world, I had a big sense of what I wanted to do even if I was unaware of it. Now as an adult, I look back and try to find my purpose again. I think of this song as an instrumental anime opening to my life! It has that "happy" but melancholic feeling to it as well as some prog metal & deep house elements."

Related Stories

News > Martin Gonzalez