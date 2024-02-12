Sierra Levesque Shares Bumblefoot Produces 'Wrong About You'

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Levesque has released her brand new single "Wrong About You," which was produced by former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

"I really wanted to showcase a different side of myself, musically, with this song. It's a slower rock ballad based on piano, and it showcases a lot of my vocal range and emotion." says Sierra.

O'Donnell Media Group sent over these background details: Sierra Levesque is an 18-year-old Rock singer/songwriter, guitarist, pianist, bassist, and drummer from Pembroke, Ontario, Canada. Her goal is to help lead the NEW GENERATION of Rock 'N Roll.

Recognized by Guitar.com as being "Gen Z's Most Ambitious New Guitarist" and one of "10 Young Shredders Shaping Rock and Metal Today", Sierra just had her first full-length feature on the Guitar World Magazine website discussing her career, inspirations, and original music.

Her musical influences throughout the years have been Pop, Rock and Metal acts such as Avril Lavigne, Ghost, Heart and Scorpions.

Having won the 2019, 2022, and 2023 MyFM Spirit Award for "Best Local Musician" in Pembroke, Sierra has just been nominated for "Artist of the Year" at the 2024 Ottawa Awards by Faces Magazine.

As Sierra continues to grow her social media following, she has already received notoriety from some powerful figures in the Rock music industry including Nancy Wilson (Heart), Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Asia, ex Guns 'N Roses), Debbie Gibson, Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles), DJ Ashba (SIXX A.M, ex Guns 'N Roses), and Desmond Child (Songwriter for Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, KISS) to name a few.

Sierra's powerful vocals, hard rocking guitar riffs, and relatable original songs always take every stage by storm!

Upcoming Tour Dates:

February 23, 2024 at Urban Angus Steak and Wine in Arnprior, Ontario

March 23, 2024 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois Opening for Art of Anarchy

