Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel Share 'Serpent Queen' Lyric Video

(Glass Onyon) Jay Aston, the driving force behind the indomitable, critically acclaimed rock outfit Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, has once again summoned the essence of the group's iconic sound with their latest studio album, X - Love Death Sorrow.

Released across all formats on December 1, the album represents a culmination of the band's collective artistry. With the steadfast collaboration of esteemed guitarist James Stevenson (renowned for his work with The Alarm, Gen X, The Cult) and seasoned bassist Peter Rizzo, along with the return of acclaimed producer Peter Walsh, known for his instrumental role in crafting the band's classic '80s albums, X - Love Death Sorrow delivers a compelling blend of original compositions and captivating cover songs. This latest offering stands as a testament to the band's enduring legacy and serves as one of the most formidable additions to their extensive discography.

One of the most popular tracks on X, "Serpent Queen," is also one of the album's darkest and most haunting. An original written by Aston and Rizzo, "Serpent Queen" draws inspiration from ancient depictions of dangerously enchanting females with such beguiling beauty that it threatens the very life of the unfortunate beholder. Appropriately, the band is releasing a lyric video for the track today, the day after Valentine's Day, offering a bit of a contrast to the rosy depiction of love celebrated on that day.

But that's not all! Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel is thrilled to reveal a major announcement: they will be embarking on a cross-country US tour alongside The Alarm and Belouis Some, set to kick off in May. This highly anticipated tour promises to be a must-see event for fans of both bands, offering a unique opportunity to experience their electrifying live performances in venues across the nation.

May 01 2024 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

May 02 2024 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 03 2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 04 2024 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's

May 06 2024 - St. Louis MO - Delmar Hall

May 07 2024 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

May 08 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theater

May 09 2024 - Chicago IL - Des Plaines Theatre

May 10 2024 - Detroit - Magic Bag

May 12 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's [Warrendale]

May 13 2024 - Toronto, ON - El Mocambo

May 14 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

May 15 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live @ Masonic

May 16 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

May 17 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Colonial Theater [Phoenixville)

May 18 2024 - Falls Church, VA - State Theater

May 19 2024 - Richmond - The National

May 22 2024 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

May 23 2024 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

May 24 2024 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 25 2024 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

May 26 2024 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

May 28 2024 - Northampton MA - Iron Horse

May 29 2024 - Boston MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 31 2024 - Cincinnati OH - Ludlow Garage

