Art of Anarchy Return With New Album

() Art of Anarchy returns with their comeback album, Let There Be Anarchy. It follows The Madness, which the band released back in 2017. Mixed and mastered by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Let There Be Anarchy is available everywhere via Pavement Entertainment. This latest release features ten tracks that depict the struggles people face today in modern society.

Guitarist Jon Votta also notes how the new album touches on apocalyptic themes. He says, "We took inspiration from the Book of Revelation. The bell ringing in the album's final track, 'Disarray,' is supposed to usher in the apocalypse, so Let There Be Anarchy!"

For fans of physical media, CDs and vinyl of Let There Be Anarchy are available from Pavement Entertainment. See the track listing for Let There Be Anarchy and watch the "Vilified' Video below:

1. Die Hard

2. Echo Your Madness

3. Vilified

4. Bridge of Tomorrow

5. Writing on the Wall

6. Rivals

7. Blind Man's Victory

8. Dying Days

9. The Good, the Bad, and the Insane

10. Disarray

