Singled Out: Spencer LaJoye's The Art Of Feeling Lonely

Boston based indie folk singer-songwriter Spencer LaJoye just released a new album called "Shadow Puppets" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Art Of Feeling Lonely". Here is the story:
I started writing "The Art of Feeling Lonely" to make fun of myself for having such an intimate relationship with my loneliness. Let me set the scene for you: I'm throwing a funeral for my happiness, and my loneliness shows up at the door of the chapel. I invite her in. She walks over to the casket where my happiness lies, looks back at me, and says, "You sure, bud? Your happiness doesn't have to die. You could just... be happy." And I respond, "Oh yeah, I'm sure. It's you and me forever, babe."
So for those of us who tend to sabotage our own happiness because loneliness feels more trustworthy, this song is meant to be a look in the mirror. But I think there's also a tender invitation in this song for all of us to befriend our loneliness. It's true that she'll be there for us when no one else is. She's sort of divine in that way.
And if you're listening closely, you'll hear an allusion to the hymn "Amazing Grace" at the end of the bridge, which really sounds like a church chorus in a cathedral. I wanted loneliness to be this benevolent, godly character by that point in the song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery- Greta Van Fleet Announce Special Royal Albert Hall Show- more
Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography- Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke- more
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery
Greta Van Fleet Announce Special Royal Albert Hall Show
Tesla Releasing Double LP 'Real To Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day
Crossfaith Return With Zero Video and Announced New Guitarist
Oceano Announce 'Depths' 15th Anniversary North American Tour
Vlad in Tears 'Break Away' With New Video
Gibson Announce Limited Edition Noel Gallagher '78 Custom Les Paul
Blues Traveler Announce 30th Fourth Of July Performance At Red Rocks