Singled Out: Spencer LaJoye's The Art Of Feeling Lonely

Boston based indie folk singer-songwriter Spencer LaJoye just released a new album called "Shadow Puppets" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Art Of Feeling Lonely". Here is the story:

I started writing "The Art of Feeling Lonely" to make fun of myself for having such an intimate relationship with my loneliness. Let me set the scene for you: I'm throwing a funeral for my happiness, and my loneliness shows up at the door of the chapel. I invite her in. She walks over to the casket where my happiness lies, looks back at me, and says, "You sure, bud? Your happiness doesn't have to die. You could just... be happy." And I respond, "Oh yeah, I'm sure. It's you and me forever, babe."

So for those of us who tend to sabotage our own happiness because loneliness feels more trustworthy, this song is meant to be a look in the mirror. But I think there's also a tender invitation in this song for all of us to befriend our loneliness. It's true that she'll be there for us when no one else is. She's sort of divine in that way.

And if you're listening closely, you'll hear an allusion to the hymn "Amazing Grace" at the end of the bridge, which really sounds like a church chorus in a cathedral. I wanted loneliness to be this benevolent, godly character by that point in the song.

