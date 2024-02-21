Billy Morrison 'Drowning' With New Video

(SRO) Billy Morrison has shared the compelling video for "Drowning," the first single from his new solo album The Morrison Project out April 19 via TLG/Virgin Music Group.

The video illustrates the soul-destroying effects of information overload, and the single will officially be released this Friday (February 23. Morrision had this to say, "I drove everyone crazy with this video. First thing I said was 'we need underwater videography because I'm going to fall into a deep swimming pool with 20lbs of weights attached. So I sink like a stone. I want you to film it!

"Once I had them on board with that, I threw in 'oh, and we need to rent three huge cockroaches which are going to crawl all over my face'-I'm sure they all think I'm crazy, but that sense of unease in the video captures the essence of the song. Information overload. We all feel it!"

Directed by Devin Szell, produced by Blue Chair Productions, and shot in Los Angeles, the "Drowning" video is "gritty, fast-paced and hectic-an attempt to illustrate what my head felt like at the time," explains Morrison. "I had reached a point two or three years ago where the information flow was so constant, so extreme and so polarizing to me that I couldn't take it all in. Too much news, too many pundits and opinionated idiots. I felt like I was drowning in negativity. My previous solution was to numb out, get loaded, feel nothing, so this time I wrote the song as a cathartic way of dealing with what I was feeling at the time."

For The Morrison Project-his third solo album and first since 2015-he has assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more.

