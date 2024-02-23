Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of Sacred The Thread

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing video of a Nashville studio performance of "Sacred The Thread", a track from their latest album, "Starcatcher."

The song was originally featured as the second single from the 2023 record, which they recorded at the city's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

"I always like to think that some people's first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is 'Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing s**t up.'", said singer Josh Kiszka upon the single's original release. "This song is particularly important to me because it's about my jumpsuits."

Upon its release last summer, "Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.

Greta Van Fleet will resume a tour in support of the set with an appearance at the Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ on February 23.

