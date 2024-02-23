Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of Sacred The Thread

Bruce Henne | 02-23-2024
Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of Sacred The Thread

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing video of a Nashville studio performance of "Sacred The Thread", a track from their latest album, "Starcatcher."

The song was originally featured as the second single from the 2023 record, which they recorded at the city's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

"I always like to think that some people's first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is 'Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing s**t up.'", said singer Josh Kiszka upon the single's original release. "This song is particularly important to me because it's about my jumpsuits."

Upon its release last summer, "Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.

Greta Van Fleet will resume a tour in support of the set with an appearance at the Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ on February 23.

Check out the Nashville studio performance of "Sacred The Thread" here.

News > Greta Van Fleet

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Day In Rock

Linkin Park To Look Back With 'Papercuts' Album And Share Unreleased Song- Judas Priest Stream New Song 'The Serpent and the King'- more

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder Share 'Better Man' Performance- Kings Of Leon Announce New Album And 2024 World Tour- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

Latest News

Linkin Park To Look Back With 'Papercuts' Album And Share Unreleased Song

Judas Priest Stream New Song 'The Serpent and the King'

Dierks Bentley Covers Tom Petty's 'American Girl'

Sum 41 Deliver 'Waiting On A Twist Of Fate' Video

Kenny Chesney Releases New Song 'Thinkin' Bout' And Reveal Album Details

Aaron Lewis Shares New Song 'Made In China'

Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of Sacred The Thread

Singled Out: bog berries' Nobody Told Me

Contact Us - Privacy - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2024 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.