Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

(Speakeasy) Leprous, who recently released their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement via InsideOutMusic, return to North America this Spring for the second leg of their Melodies of Atonement tour.

The Norwegian band will also mark the 10th anniversary of The Congregation's release with full album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

April 10 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

April 11 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

April 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

April 13 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

April 14 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

April 15 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre *

April 17 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 18 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater *

April 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

April 21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 22 Seattle, WA Neptune

April 23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

April 25 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre

April 26 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

April 28 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre

April 30 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

May 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

May 2 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre *

May 3 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

May 5 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre

May 6 Quebec City, QC Theatre Capitole

May 7 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre *

May 8 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

May 9 Red Bank, NJ The Vogel

May 10 Somerville, MA Somerville Theatre *

May 12 Washington, DC 930 Club

May 13 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

*-The Congregation performed in its entirety

