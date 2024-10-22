Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

(Speakeasy) Leprous, who recently released their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement via InsideOutMusic, return to North America this Spring for the second leg of their Melodies of Atonement tour.
The Norwegian band will also mark the 10th anniversary of The Congregation's release with full album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.
Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. local time.
April 10 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
April 11 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)
April 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
April 13 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
April 14 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
April 15 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre *
April 17 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 18 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater *
April 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
April 21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
April 22 Seattle, WA Neptune
April 23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
April 25 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre
April 26 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
April 28 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre
April 30 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
May 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
May 2 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre *
May 3 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
May 5 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre
May 6 Quebec City, QC Theatre Capitole
May 7 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre *
May 8 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
May 9 Red Bank, NJ The Vogel
May 10 Somerville, MA Somerville Theatre *
May 12 Washington, DC 930 Club
May 13 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
*-The Congregation performed in its entirety
Watch Leprous' 'Like A Sunken Ship' Video
Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons
Leprous Added As Headliner For RADAR Festival
