.

Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

10-22-2024
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

(Speakeasy) Leprous, who recently released their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement via InsideOutMusic, return to North America this Spring for the second leg of their Melodies of Atonement tour.

The Norwegian band will also mark the 10th anniversary of The Congregation's release with full album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

April 10 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
April 11 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)
April 12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
April 13 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
April 14 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
April 15 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre *
April 17 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 18 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater *
April 19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
April 21 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
April 22 Seattle, WA Neptune
April 23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
April 25 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre
April 26 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
April 28 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre
April 30 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
May 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
May 2 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre *
May 3 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
May 5 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre
May 6 Quebec City, QC Theatre Capitole
May 7 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre *
May 8 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
May 9 Red Bank, NJ The Vogel
May 10 Somerville, MA Somerville Theatre *
May 12 Washington, DC 930 Club
May 13 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

*-The Congregation performed in its entirety

Related Stories
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

Watch Leprous' 'Like A Sunken Ship' Video

Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons

Leprous Added As Headliner For RADAR Festival

News > Leprous

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more

Reviews

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Latest News

Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released

Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg

Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour

Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars

Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video

Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'