Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released

(AWPR) Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of GRAMMY-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced an intimate tour featuring the two of them performing acoustic, stripped down versions of Halestorm favorites and the music that has inspired the band. Dubbed "Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions," the tour consists of 12 dates in January 2025. A full list of dates is below. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, October 23, and tickets go on-sale to the general public at HalestormRocks.com this Friday, October 25 at 10 AM local time.

"With this tour, we're inviting our fans to experience what it would be like hanging with Joe and me in our living room: picking up instruments, telling stories, chatting about songs that helped shaped us as a band and brought us to where we are today," says Lzzy Hale, Halestorm's lead singer.

"Back when we decided to quit our day jobs and make music our full-time endeavor, Lzzy and I would play music wherever we could, and sometimes that meant playing acoustic covers in any bar or restaurant that would have us," says Halestorm lead guitarist Joe Hottinger. "That time really allowed us to develop our playing skills and dig into songwriting, and it really set the groundwork for what Halestorm is today."

To give fans a taste of what's to come at the shows, today Lzzy and Joe posted this sneak preview of a performance of "The Silence." See it along with the dates below:

January 2025

8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

10 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

11 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre

13 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

14 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

16 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

17 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live

19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

21 - Savannah, GA - District Live at Plant Riverside District

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

24 - Springfield, MA - Aria Ballroom/MGM Springfield

25 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

