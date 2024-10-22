Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released

(AWPR) Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of GRAMMY-winning hard rock band Halestorm announced an intimate tour featuring the two of them performing acoustic, stripped down versions of Halestorm favorites and the music that has inspired the band. Dubbed "Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions," the tour consists of 12 dates in January 2025. A full list of dates is below. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, October 23, and tickets go on-sale to the general public at HalestormRocks.com this Friday, October 25 at 10 AM local time.
"With this tour, we're inviting our fans to experience what it would be like hanging with Joe and me in our living room: picking up instruments, telling stories, chatting about songs that helped shaped us as a band and brought us to where we are today," says Lzzy Hale, Halestorm's lead singer.
"Back when we decided to quit our day jobs and make music our full-time endeavor, Lzzy and I would play music wherever we could, and sometimes that meant playing acoustic covers in any bar or restaurant that would have us," says Halestorm lead guitarist Joe Hottinger. "That time really allowed us to develop our playing skills and dig into songwriting, and it really set the groundwork for what Halestorm is today."
To give fans a taste of what's to come at the shows, today Lzzy and Joe posted this sneak preview of a performance of "The Silence." See it along with the dates below:
January 2025
8 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
10 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
11 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Theatre
13 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
14 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
16 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
17 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live
19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
21 - Savannah, GA - District Live at Plant Riverside District
22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
24 - Springfield, MA - Aria Ballroom/MGM Springfield
25 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
I Prevail Expand True Power As Halestorm Collab Tops Chart
Lzzy Hale Sparks Linkin Park Speculation With Surprise Cover
Halestorm and I Prevail Share 'can u see me in the dark?' Collaboration
Halestorm and I Prevail Launching Summer Tour
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'