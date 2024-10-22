.

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist

Newly Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Ozzy Osbourne is helping fans gear up for Halloween by sharing his updated Official Halloween Playlist via Spotify that he is updating daily.

Ozzy's Halloween Horrors playlist features his solo song "Bark At The Moon", "Diary Of A Madman", "Evil Shuffle", "Mr. Crowley", "Scary Little Green Men", "Zombie Stomp", "Spiders", "Killer Of Giants", "Straight To Hell", "Ghost Behind My Eyes", "Hellraiser", "Bloodbath In Paradise", "Fire", "Waiting For Darkness" and more.

From his Sabbath years, Ozzy included "Black Sabbath", "Children Of The Grave", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Hand Of Doom", "God Is Dead?", "The Wizard", and "Am I Going Insane".

The 89 track playlist also features songs from artists ranging from Pink Floyd, KISS, ELO, Misfits, Golden Earring, Scorpions, Eagles, Elton John, Meatloaf, AC/DC and Motorhead to Anthrax, Pantera, Metallica, The Ramones, Iron Maiden, Venom, Dead Kennedys and even David Bowie, Oingo Boingo, Beatles, and Adam Sandler.

