Ziggy Marley Added To California Roots Music and Arts Festival

(IVPR) Good Vibez Presents, the organizers behind the long-loved California Roots Music and Arts Festival, have announced Ziggy Marley as their Friday night headliner for the 2024 lineup.

This is following the release of Marley's critically acclaimed biopic of his late father, "Bob Marley: One Love," for which he co-produced with his sister and mother.

Excitingly, this latest addition will join previously-announced fan favorites like his brothers Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley and Stephen Marley, E-40 and Too Short, Burning Spear, Lupe Fiasco, Ice Cube, and more over the weekend of May 24-26 at the festival's long-running home at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

The entire Good Vibez crew is thrilled to announce this year's wealth of musical talent for a fanbase of festival goers who've made Cali Roots an annual tradition and those making their first pilgrimage to Monterey in May. "I look forward to Cali Roots weekend all year long," says Dan Sheehan, festival producer and co-host of Cali Roots Radio on SiriusXM's The Spectrum. "It's not lost on me that our festival is more than just an event with music, it's a chosen and blood family reunion for many of you. All of the artists joining us this year are at the top of their game and I can't wait to hear how they bring it in 2024. See you in May, Cali Roots."

Friday May 24:

Ziggy Marley

E-40 and Too Short

J Boog

The Elovaters

Fortunate Youth

Living Legends

Souls of Mischief

Kabaka Pyramid

Tropidelic

Arise Roots

Saturday May 25:

Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley

Stephen Marley (Special Acoustic Set)

Burning Spear

Tribal Seeds

The Expendables

Xavier Rudd

Rawayana

L.A.B

Claire Wright

The Wide Eyed Kids

Sunday May 26:

Rebelution

Ice Cube

Pepper

Lupe Fiasco

Collie Buddz

The Green

Little Stranger

Artikal Sound System

Coyote Island

DMP

Related Stories

News > Ziggy Marley