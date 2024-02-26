Christie's Announces Pattie Boyd Auction

(Christie's London) Providing a remarkable window into the private world of the celebrated model, muse, photographer and icon, The Pattie Boyd Collection will be offered by Christie's online from 8 to 22 March with all 116 lots open for browsing from 26 February. A four-time Vogue cover-girl, Boyd is widely regarded as rock's most legendary muse - as the former wife of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton, she inspired some of the greatest love songs of all time. The sale is led by the original artwork chosen by Eric Clapton for the cover of Derek and The Dominos 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (estimate: £40,000-60,000) and original handwritten lyrics for George Harrison's Mystical One (estimate: £30,000-50,000), alongside love letters, drawings, photographs, fashion, jewellery and watches. Estimates range from £300 to £60,000. The full sale will be on public view at Christie's headquarters in London from 15 to 21 March; an opportunity not to be missed, all are welcome.

Pattie Boyd commented: "I'm happy to let go of these things which I have treasured and loved for so many years. These items represent special moments in my life but now I think it's time to move on and share what I have with others."

Adrian Hume-Sayer, Director, Private & Iconic Collections and Head of Sale, Christie's London commented: "Pattie Boyd's extraordinary life and career chart some of the key moments of the cultural revolution that changed the world in the 1960s. This unique collection includes an array of cherished personal letters, photographs and mementoes, which provide a tangible link to that amazing time. Pattie's passion for photography also provides a glimpse from behind the lens adding further colour to the intimate portrait of her life in the spotlight alongside two of history's most iconic musicians. This auction offers collectors, fans and enthusiasts an unparalleled chance to see and own a piece of cultural history - everyone is welcome."

A successful fashion model in Swinging London, Pattie Boyd met future husband George Harrison on the set of the 1964 Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night. Their relationship put Boyd at the centre of Beatlemania and inspired the deeply in love George to write the enduring Beatles' ballad Something. In 1970, Harrison's close friend and fellow musician Eric Clapton declared his secret love for Boyd in the song Layla, Clapton's secret nickname for Boyd. He borrowed the name from a 12th century Persian tale of a man driven to madness by unattainable love. The track has since been hailed as one of the greatest love songs. Boyd also later inspired Clapton to pen the timeless Wonderful Tonight, after she left Harrison to be with him in 1974. Eric and George remained friends throughout life.

