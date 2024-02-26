Lowlives Deliver 'Loser' Video

.

(Atom Splitter) Lowlives have shared their new single and music video for "Loser." A celebration of love between outcasts, the single comes alongside the announcement of their debut album, Freaking Out, due May 31 via their new label home Spinefarm.

"'Loser' is a love song about a self-proclaimed 'loser' who has fallen in love with someone they also see as a misfit outcast like themselves," explains vocalist and guitarist Lee Downer.

"Both as awkward and weird as each other just wishing they could be losers together. Musically, it's definitely the most pop song on the record and is an ode to '90s alternative radio."

