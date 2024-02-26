Lowlives Deliver 'Loser' Video

(Atom Splitter) Lowlives have shared their new single and music video for "Loser." A celebration of love between outcasts, the single comes alongside the announcement of their debut album, Freaking Out, due May 31 via their new label home Spinefarm.
"'Loser' is a love song about a self-proclaimed 'loser' who has fallen in love with someone they also see as a misfit outcast like themselves," explains vocalist and guitarist Lee Downer.
"Both as awkward and weird as each other just wishing they could be losers together. Musically, it's definitely the most pop song on the record and is an ode to '90s alternative radio."
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall- Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change- more
Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson- more
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change
Stagecoach Releasing GA and Standing Corral Passes
Bad Company In the Studio For 'Desolate Angels' Anniversary
Upon Wings Goes Back To Original Sound With 'Broken Wings'
Fleshgod Apocalypse Star Joins Act Of Denial On 'Unbury The Hatchet'
Whiskey Myers Announce New Summer Tour Dates
Christie's Announces Pattie Boyd Auction