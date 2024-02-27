Kryptos Deliver 'Decimator'

Kryptos have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Decimator". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will arrive on July 5th and is the follow-up to their 2021 album "Force Of Danger".
According to the announcement, "Decimator sees the band combine crushing riffs, barbwire vocals and powerful songwriting that grabs the 80s by the throat and drags it kicking and screaming into the modern age. If you're a fan of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept and Kreator, this album will snap your neck in half and have you raging into the night like you've never raged before!"
Frontman Nolan Lewis had this to say, "Decimator is without question our finest hour so far. We've sharpened our songwriting to a razor point and the album is absolutely exploding with pure heavy metal power and attitude.
"Once you've popped it into your stereo, you're going to be raising your fist, air-guitaring to the riffs and humming the solos all year long. It's as perfect a combination of classic 80s metal and caustic thrash sensibilities as you're ever going to get. So turn it up crank it to the max!"
