Singled Out: Custard Flux's Right Now Here In Time

Custard Flux just released their new single and animated video "Right Now Here In Time", and to celebrate we asked Greg Curvey to tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:

"Right Now Here In Time" is the first single from the next Custard Flux album 'Einsteinium Delirium'. The album is being released on Friday, June 7th on Friends Of The Fish, which is a subsidiary of Fruits de Mer Records in England. Our first four albums were played with mostly acoustic instruments, but we've switched it up for this one, using electric guitars (myself and Vito Greco), bass (Timothy Prettyman), Mellotron and a new drummer (Nick Pruett), and we'll be touring the Midwestern United States (dates and venues TBA) and the United Kingdom this summer, with shows in Detroit, Chicago, and London, as well as Kozfest in Devon, and the 20th Dream Of Dr. Sardonicus Festival in Wales.

'Einsteinium Delirium' is a concept album with a theme that revolves around the creation and use of atomic weapons and Oppenheimer's interest In Hindu spiritualism, which I used for more positive inspiration. It's my own interpretation of our collective historical nuclear madness.

I created the music video for "Right Now Here in Time" on my phone using an animation app. Drawing each frame takes quite a lot of time and the bulk of that work was done in about two weeks, then I edited the animated clips to the music track in iMovie. For a little perspective, the "blood dripping in stripes" clip took an entire day to illustrate.

See you this summer!

