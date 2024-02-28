Kyle Gordon Delivers 'The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)'

(Big Picture Media) Comedian Kyle Gordon has shared his newest single "The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)", out now via BMG. With a lilting melody and lyrical runs that are sure to play on repeat in listeners' heads, the new single arrives just in time for your St. Patrick's Day preparations - whatever that may entail.

"The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)" will be featured on the upcoming debut album from Kyle Gordon, Kyle Gordon Is Great, out March 1 via BMG. Featuring smash hit "Planet Of The Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)", "My Life (Is The Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]", "Girls Are The Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)", and "Ugliest Girl On The Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)", Kyle Gordon Is Great is the culmination of years of characters and genre parodies that Kyle has developed and perfected in his one-of-a-kind live shows.

Reinterpreting the old Irish classic, "Kill a Bloody Englishman," this 1990 recording of "Kill a F***ing Englishman" from the Irish Republican band The Gammy Fluthers was recorded live at The Bloody Stream in Dublin. Though only one in a long line of classic Irish Rebel songs, this tune has proved particularly provocative and popular across the Emerald Isle and throughout the Irish Diaspora. A poll of BBC listeners voted the song "the 63rd most violent Irish song of all time."

