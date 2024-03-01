.

Bex Marshall 'Preaching To The Choir' With New Video

03-01-2024
Bex Marshall 'Preaching To The Choir' With New Video

(Noble) British blues roots rock guitarist Bex Marshall has released a music video for her brand new single "Preaching To The Choir" which is a focus track from her new album "Fortuna".

"Preaching To The Choir reflects the sentiment of several different types of relationship all of which maintain continual problems," says Bex. "It's about the unhealthy grind of a long-term relationship which has become diseased.

"It's also about being sick of the same scenarios, feelings of constant disappointment, and being disrespected and lied to. It mirrors the feelings of a personal relationship coming to an end, or the voice of a population rallying for change."

Related Stories
Bex Marshall 'Preaching To The Choir' With New Video

News > Bex Marshall

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Back In Black Inspires Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale- Tommy Lee Updates On Fans On Surgery Recovery- more

Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!

Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest

Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024

Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts

Latest News

AC/DC's Back In Black Inspires Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale

Supergroup Black Country Communion Announce New Album

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Updates On Fans On Surgery Recovery

Liam Gallagher And John Squire Deliver Debut Album

Axel Rudi Pell Announces New Album 'Risen Symbol'

Bex Marshall 'Preaching To The Choir' With New Video

Supreme Unbeing Launch 'Spaceman Challenge'

Singled Out: Lori Triplett's Light from Another Room