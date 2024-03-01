Bex Marshall 'Preaching To The Choir' With New Video

(Noble) British blues roots rock guitarist Bex Marshall has released a music video for her brand new single "Preaching To The Choir" which is a focus track from her new album "Fortuna".

"Preaching To The Choir reflects the sentiment of several different types of relationship all of which maintain continual problems," says Bex. "It's about the unhealthy grind of a long-term relationship which has become diseased.

"It's also about being sick of the same scenarios, feelings of constant disappointment, and being disrespected and lied to. It mirrors the feelings of a personal relationship coming to an end, or the voice of a population rallying for change."

