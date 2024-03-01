Singled Out: Lori Triplett's Light from Another Room

Nashville based singer-songwriter Lori Triplett just released her new album "When the Morning Comes" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Light from Another Room." Here is the story:
This song was inspired by my own personal struggles and hardships. I remember being in my room when I was having a difficult time. It was dark except for a little light coming in from the crack of the door from the next room, and I remember thinking how symbolic that visual was for me.
There I was in darkness and feeling upset, but in another room, there was a light on. It felt like hope. The phrase "light from another room" came into my mind, and I started thinking about it as a song.
The world has an infinite amount of ways to bring you down, and the lyrics dig into that a little bit. But this is a song about starting to find hope and light again during some of your darkest moments: There's a light on somewhere-I see it cutting through the darkness of my deepest blues.
We all experience feelings of being lost, disillusioned with the world, inadequacy, grief, and regret. "Light from Another Room" is an offering of encouragement when things are looking bleak and life is feeling heavy: Don't give up now. Don't you give up the fight. Don't you give up now. Every little thing will be alright.
This song is the final single from my new album, "When the Morning Comes."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
