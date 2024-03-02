Then Comes Silence Added To Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival - Halloween Gathering

Then Comes Silence have been added to the Saturday night's lineup of The UK's ultimate Gothic weekender - Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival Halloween Gathering - that will taking place at Whitby Pavilion on Friday November 1st through Sunday November 3rd.

Sonic PR shared these details: Following the recent announcement of their signing to Metropolis Records, the brooding Swedish post/punk outfit are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated seventh album 'Trickery' in 2024. Unexpectedly becoming a three piece back in 2022, it was an action that galvanised them into a darker, more electronic mode of operations. Touring recent opuses 'Machine' and 'Hunger' around the USA and Europe with their new set-up, plus playing choice support shows with kindred spirits Vision Video and The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence will arrive in Whitby with a finessed new sound and a formidable live spectacle. With upcoming album 'Trickery' said to be about the "great privilege of being a part of what most people would call the goth and post-punk community"; the trio can expect to feel right at home at this year's Halloween Gathering.

The addition of Then Comes Silence follows the recent confirmation of the first acts announced to be appearing at TOMORROW'S GHOSTS // HALLOWEEN GATHERING in 2024.

On Friday 1st, Goth Rock's greatest innovators of the moment CREEPER will be unfurling a fright-fest to remember following the runaway success of latest album 'Sanguivore'. Riding high on an album that was lauded as Metal Hammer's No. 1 Album of the Year and Kerrang!'s No.2; expect a freakish, future-facing performance of high drama and jet-black darkness as Southampton's visionary hell-raisers take the stage.

The following night, headliners PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT will be taking the genre back to the blackened roots that began it all as they present a 'Joy Division : A Celebration'. Voted as one of the Top 5 'Greatest Goth Bands Of All Time' in a poll by Revolver and long-argued as being the founding fathers of the Gothic genre, Hooky and co. will be making their case by illuminating the macabre marvels of classic albums 'Unknown Pleasures' and 'Closer' in their completion. A festival exclusive, only at TOMORROW'S GHOSTS FESTIVAL 2024.

Each night the headliners will be ably supported by some very special guests. On Friday night, the foreboding tones of industrial Manchester will set the mood for the evening as IST IST, one of the city's most celebrated post-punk outfits of recent times, return to TOMORROW'S GHOSTS as guests of honour. After their incendiary set at the festival's Spring Gathering in April 2023, expect to hear elements of 2023 masterwork 'Protagonists' alongside deep cuts from their cultish canon. Stay tuned for Saturday's 'very special guests' to be confirmed soon...

Across the weekend, TOMORROW'S GHOSTS // HALLOWEEN GATHERING's specially curated line-up will see bearers of the Gothic flag new-and-old representing at Whitby. Yorkshire goth-rock originals SKELETAL FAMILY will be reminding audiences of their essential early works with choice picks from the likes of 'Burning Oil' and 'Futile Combat', while also showcasing work from 2023's class comeback album 'Light From The Dark'.

Elsewhere, BLACK DOLDRUMS will be blitzing senses with their "dark psych" creations. Viewing their work as a contemporary form of gothic post-punk, the sonic voodoo they conjured on their acclaimed debut 'Dead Awake' (as-produced by Suicide's producer Jared Artaud) was praised by Uncut Magazine as "a fierce combination of post-punk, reverb, drone and melody". A set guaranteed to leave you feeling anywhere but the doldrums.

Plus, opening the festival on Friday, future stars and Louder Than War favourites THE GOSPEL will deliver an enrapturing performance. A supergroup of sorts comprising Jimmy Sweet (Hot Hot Heat), Danni McCormack (Mel from hit 90's TV series 'My Parents Are Aliens'), Charis Anderson (Curse Of Lono), Heather Bell (Nova Hawks), and Hazel Cotogno (Poussez Posse), this unlikely combo make otherworldly synthesiser-addled gothic-gospel with more than a whiff of Nick Cave about them.

As per previous years, alt/rock DJ royalty CARPE NOCTUM will be burning the midnight oil and bringing the tunes as they reprise their notorious death disco into the early hours. Around the site, attendees can also expect to see the return of the Gothic and Alternative markets, as well as other special events - to be confirmed in due course.

After the resounding sell-out success of last year, the annual goth festival will be returning to its spiritual home once more on Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd November. Hosted annually at the Whitby Pavilion, the town that saw Bram Stoker gift the world with the original Gothic masterpiece 'Dracula', since 2018 TOMORROW'S GHOSTS HALLOWEEN GATHERING has earned its place as the UK's ultimate gothic destination festival. Delivering expertly curated line-ups, markets, talks, club-nights and so much more, fans of the gothic subculture flock to Whitby every Halloween in what is becoming something of an annual pilgrimage for its devout following. Following the sell-out successes of 2022 and 2023, the 2024 edition of TOMORROW'S GHOSTS will be celebrating the very finest the dark arts have to offer with one of its most spectacular editions yet.

