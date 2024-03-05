The Guess Who Legend Burton Cummings Announces 60th Anniversary Tour

(BHM) Burton Cummings, lead singer of the original The Guess Who and successful solo artist is set to tour the US this September, marking his 60-year-anniversary of making and releasing music. The tour starts September 13 in Deadwood, South Dakota at Deadwood Jam. Tickets for the tour are available to the public on March 8 at 10 AM local time.

In addition to the tour, Cummings is also pleased to announce that A Few Good Moments, his first studio album since 2008's Above The Ground, will come out this year. Details on the album's release date coming soon.

In 1964, a 16-year-old Cummings released two singles as a member of The Deverons. Two years later, he joined The Guess Who. It was with the original The Guess Who that Cummings' signature vocals, along with his songwriting and keyboard prowess would fuel massively big hits around the world including "These Eyes," "No Time," "Laughing" and their biggest hit "American Woman," the latter topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in 1970. When the band broke up in 1975 Cummings would find solo success with "Stand Tall," an international smash which spent 21 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 topping out at #10.

"Get ready, America! This fall, my band and I are hitting the road for the first leg of our US tour! It's been far too long, but we're finally bringing the music straight to your doorstep. Join us at a venue near you where we'll be performing my hits from the original The Guess Who and my solo career from over the past 60 years!" -Burton Cummings

Sept 14 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

Sept 18 - Kansas City, MO (Knuckleheads Saloon)

Sept 21 - Arlington, TX (Arlington Music Hall)

Sept 25 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

Sept 26 - Huber Heights, OH (Rose Music Center)

Sept 28 - Northfield, OH (MGM Northfield Park)

Oct 1 - Hopewell, VA (Beacon Theatre)

Oct 2 - Pittsburgh, PA (Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall)

Oct 5 - Lynn, MA (Lynn Memorial Auditorium)

Oct 19 - New Buffalo, MI (Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino)

