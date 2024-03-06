KK's Priest Unleash 'Keeper Of The Graves' Video

(Napalm Records) KK's Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) - will kick off their very first USA headline tour tomorrow at a sold out show in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Along for the wild ride is L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches, so get your tickets now and don't miss this stellar line-up!
In celebration of tomorrow's tour kick off, KK's Priest have dropped a dark, visually eerie new video for the menacing The Sinner Rides Again track "Keeper Of The Graves". The high energy track provides a taste of what fans can expect on stage this month!
From May on, KK's PRIEST will play their first ever headline tour and shows in Europe, as well as several festival appearances, including legendary Wacken Open Air!
K.K. Downing says:"The Keeper of The Graves is the defender, the sentinel and the protector of all of the dead. This ageless being, throughout many centuries, has fought many battles with marauders that seek to prey on the souls of the buried and entombed. But alas, it would be inevitable that one day the kiss of Judas would land on his lips and the cold steel of the evil ones would thrust forward and penetrate the heart drawing the blood of death. As the moon turns red, no one will be saved. Who will avenge the Keeper of The Graves?"
KK'S PRIEST Return Of The Sinner USA Tour 2024
Featuring Special Guests: L.A. Guns & BURNING WITCHES
07.03.24 US - Fort Lauderdale, FL / Culture Room - SOLD OUT!
08.03.24 US - Mount Dora, FL / Mount Dora Music Hall
09.03.24 US - Destin, FL / Club LA
10.03.24 US - Atlanta, GA / Buckhead Theater
12.03.24 US - Baltimore, MD / Rams Head Live
13.03.24 US - Buffalo, NY / Riverworks
15.03.24 US - St. Charles, IL / Arcada Theatre
16.03.24 US - Columbus, OH / King Of Clubs
17.03.24 US - Pittsburgh, PA / Stage Ae
19.03.24 US - Newport, KY / Megacorp Pavilion
20.03.24 US - Cleveland, OH / Agora Theater
22.03.24 US - Sayreville, NJ / Starland Ballroom
23.03.24 US - Patchogue, NY / Patchogue Theatre
24.03.24 US - Glenside, PA / Keswick Theatre
KK'S PRIEST 2024 EUROPEAN HEADLINE SHOWS:
Featuring Special Guests: BURNING WITCHES* & XANDRIA#
12.05.24 NL - Utrecht / Tivoli*
14.05.24 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn*
15.05.24 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colossaal*
16.05.24 DE - Hamburg / Docks#
19.05.24 DE - Munich / Backstage#
13.07.24 PL - Wroclaw / A2
KK'S PRIEST 2024 FESTIVAL DATES:
11.05.24 BE - Bomal-sur-Ourthe / Durbuy Rock Festival
18.05.24 DE - Gelsenkirchen / Rock Hard Festival
15.06.24 ES - Zamora / Z! Live Festival
05.07.24 ES - Barcelona / Barcelona Rock Fest
14.07.24 CZ - Vizovice / Masters Of Rock Festival
01.08.24 DE - Wacken / Wacken Open Air
03.08.24 HU - Szekesfehervar / Fezen Festival
04.08.24 RO - Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest
16.08.24 FR - Carhaix / Motocultor
24.08.24 UK - Nottinghamshire / Stonedead Festival
