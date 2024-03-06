Singled Out: Wine Lips' Derailer

Toronto rockers Wine Lips recently released "Derailer" as the lead single from their forthcoming album "Super Mega Ultra" (out April 5th), and to celebrate we asked Cam Hilborn to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I remember writing this song pretty quick. I had just got my little bedroom studio set up in my apartment and was messing around with ideas. The riff came to me naturally and I kind of stuck with it until I found a melody that seemed to work.

We already had half of our record recorded at that point but I was feeling like we didn't have enough "single worthy" songs so that was definitely on my mind.

I ended up recording the whole thing and singing gibberish over it that day. The only thing from the lyrics that stuck were in the chorus, " slow it down I'm about to Derailer".

My partner loves trash reality TV shows and we were watching a lot of that at the time. I found it funny that these people seemed to be trying really hard to fit into a certain social bubble that maybe they didn't fit into. That kind of sparked the idea for the lyrics. I hate those types of shows so much but no matter how hard I try I always get sucked into the drama and bullsh*t and find myself binge watching for hours.

We went to the Sugar Shack in London, Ontario to record without friend Simon Larochette. We recorded the song fairly quickly but when it came time to do the vocals my voice was feeling pretty horse. I struggled through the vocals and remember leaving the studio feeling a bit discouraged.

When we got the mix back I was stoked to show my partner and she didn't like the song because she thought the chorus was "summertime I'm about to get ready".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

