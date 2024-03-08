Leprous Added As Headliner For RADAR Festival

(Hold Tight) The award-winning, genre-busting RADAR Festival continue their tradition of innovation with their final headliner of 2024: the iconic prog-metal group Leprous will close the festival with a UK-first real-time song request set.

Alongside the unique announcement, RADAR have also unveiled day splits for this year's edition. Synth royalty The Midnight headline Friday night, supported by Plini, Vola, among others; UK titans TesseracT will cap off Saturday's extravaganza with Dirty Loops, The Fall of Troy and more; and alongside Leprous will be jazz fusion group Sungazer, Humanity's Last Breath, and a host of the world's best, progressive musical acts.

And if that's not enough, there are still after-parties and masterclasses, plus at least three more incredible bands to be announced for RADAR 2024 - shaping up to be the new music event in the UK this year. And, demonstrating their commitment to new bands, RADAR have also announced that they will be the first venue to donate a portion of ticket sales proceeds to Music Venue Trust, in order to support grassroots music venues.

Full line-up as follows:

The Midnight

TesseracT

Leprous (real-time song request set)

Dirty Loops

Plini

VOLA

Sungazer

Humanity's Last Breath

Heart of a Coward

Thrown

Oxymorrons

Blood Command

Caskets

Earthside

Conjurer

Ithaca

The Fall of Troy

Siamese

unpeople

Graphic Nature

The Intersphere

Hail The Sun

Vower

The Omnific

Future Static

ADHARMA

Cestra

Ashen

Tribe Of Ghosts

Kyros

Seething Akira

Giant Walker

Ikonik

Festival co-organiser Joe James comments: "We're delighted to announce the return of RADAR alumni, Leprous, to our bigger Manchester stage after they headlined Guildford in 2022. They're a band I have always been exceptionally fond of, so to have them return and play a special fan interactive set is a proud moment.

"It's taken a little longer than we wanted, but we're super happy to have day splits out there. We've got three final acts still to announce, so stay tuned for that!

"Next up we'll be announcing the masterclass programme.

"Roll on July!"

RADAR - the UK's most exciting new progressive music festival - moved to Manchester for its 2023 edition, the third iteration of the festival.

