10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years

10cc has announced that they will be launching their first American tour in over three decades this summer with their The Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour.

The 20-date trek will be kicking off on July 24th in Montclair, NJ at the Welmont Theatre and will run through August 17th where it will wrap up in San Francisco, CA at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Graham Gouldman said of the band's enduring hits, "They don't seem to date. We never followed any trend we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is."

Apart from Gouldman on bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals, the band's tour lineup will also feature Rick Fenn - lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess - drums, percussion, keyboards; Iain Hornal - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals; Keith Hayman - keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals.

10cc Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits 2024 US Tour Dates:

July 24 - Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre

July 25 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

July 26 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

July 27 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 29 - Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

July 30 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

Aug 1 - St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Aug 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Aug 3 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Aug 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields

Aug 6 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug 8 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug 9 - San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

Aug 10 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

Aug 12 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Aug 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

Aug 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

