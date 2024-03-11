10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years

10cc has announced that they will be launching their first American tour in over three decades this summer with their The Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour.
The 20-date trek will be kicking off on July 24th in Montclair, NJ at the Welmont Theatre and will run through August 17th where it will wrap up in San Francisco, CA at the Palace of Fine Arts.
Graham Gouldman said of the band's enduring hits, "They don't seem to date. We never followed any trend we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is."
Apart from Gouldman on bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals, the band's tour lineup will also feature Rick Fenn - lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess - drums, percussion, keyboards; Iain Hornal - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals; Keith Hayman - keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals.
10cc Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits 2024 US Tour Dates:
July 24 - Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre
July 25 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall
July 26 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
July 27 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
July 29 - Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
July 30 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
Aug 1 - St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
Aug 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Aug 3 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Aug 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
Aug 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields
Aug 6 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Aug 8 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug 9 - San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre
Aug 10 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
Aug 12 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
Aug 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway
Aug 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup- Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour- more
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup
10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years
Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer
Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot Summer Tour
311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour
Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'