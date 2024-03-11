Blake Harrison Of Pig Destroyer Fame Dies

Former Pig Destroyer member Blake Harrison has passed away following a battle with cancer his partner Lindsey Turnbullet revealed via social media on Sunday, (March 10th).

She wrote, "I came home Saturday night and everything looked the same but had profoundly changed. I am so sorry to announce the passing of my partner, my best friend, my adventure buddy, the dad of our wild dug, Crab.

"Blake passed unexpectedly yesterday after years of being up and down battling and beating cancer and a number of other health issues that followed. I have already seen a lot of speculation (please stop) so I will say he was actually doing well lately, we were planning his 50th and a trip to Scotland for our 10 year anniversary. What happened was completely out of left field. He went in for something kind of minor and his heart failed. His body had been fighting so long, you know?

"He will always be one of the funniest, most supportive, most loving, silliest people I ever met. He loved fiercely. He loved supporting bands and collecting records and calling everyone posuers and heckling bands and weird arty movies and making music.

"There is a huge hole in the world that no one will ever be able to fill, baby. I thank everyone who reached out. I know Blake would appreciate it. I do too and I will get back to everyone.

"I will share memorial services when they are planned. If grief is the price of love, I would pay it over and over. You made these ten unforgettable, amazing adventurous years of my life and every moment was better because you were there.

"I love you always and forever, Blake Harrison . 1975-2024"

Pig Destroyer also paid tribute, writing, "Blake Hollingsworth Harrison has been our spirit animal for over 20 years. In the early oughts, Blake's band Daybreak and Pig Destroyer were both fledgling bands of malcontents fighting to establish our footprint in the scene. Eventually, Blake joined PD in early 2004 helping with merch on the Grind Over UK tour. Thus began a creative brotherhood and friendship that would span over two decades, across many countries, and over several albums.

"Blake joined PD as our full time sound designer in the space leading up to Phantom Limb. From there we all learned together how to make a band work. We all shared the same values and basic beliefs in what we were doing while quickly becoming a tight family.

"Everyone that knew Blake loved Blake. Light bent around him. You only had to meet him once. We in Pig Destroyer are forever grateful for the time we've been able to share with him.

"Thank you for everything Blake. Thanks for the million memories, laughs, and stories. You are etched into the bedrock of our lives.

"God speed Blake, you rascal. Love you man"

