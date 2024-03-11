.

Wallows Announce Biggest World tour Yet With Horror-Film Esque Video

03-11-2024
(Atlantic Records) Multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows have announced their eagerly awaited global tour in support of their forthcoming album Model. Wallows' Model Tour, their biggest tour to date, was revealed this morning with a spectacular short film directed by Nina Ljeti and stars the band themselves, along with a few of their friends. The eerie, horror-film esque video was shot at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off August 6th in Portland, OR at Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds and will take the band across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The 38 city tour marks Wallows' first ever headline performances at Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Budweiser Stage, Alexandra Palace, Zenith, and AFAS Live. Additionally, very special guest BENEE will join the band on all North American dates.

AUGUST

6 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds *

7 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field *9 - Boise, ID - Treetfort Music Hall *^

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center *

15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

17 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre *

19 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

24 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann*

26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell *

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

31 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *


SEPTEMBER

2 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

3 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6 - Sandy, UT - The Plaza at America First Field *

8 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

9 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *^

10 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *

OCTOBER

4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

5 - Paris, France - Zenith

7 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

14 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

16 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

18 - Newcastle, United Kingdom - O2 City Hall

19 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

Wallows

