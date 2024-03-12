Backstreet Boys' Everybody (Backstreet's Back) Given Metal Makeover

(CA) Illegal Mind, the boundary-pushing virtual band led by Maxx Dee, has turned the music world upside down with their latest release, a heavy metal cover of the iconic Backstreet Boys anthem, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)". The track, which infuses childhood nostalgia with thunderous riffs and pounding drums, promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Formed in Tel Aviv in 2018, Illegal Mind has been on a relentless journey to challenge musical norms and redefine genres. Their innovative sound, deeply rooted in dystopian themes inspired by literature and cinema, has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated global following.

Maxx Dee, the visionary behind Illegal Mind, shares his inspiration: "I always dreamt about revamping pop songs into rock or metal." This creative vision is reflected in the band's commitment to reinventing familiar tunes and making them distinctly their own.

Illegal Mind's musical evolution is evident in their discography, which includes the album "From The Ashes" (2023) and the powerful EP "Forbidden Content" (2020). Through collaborative sessions and unwavering dedication, the band continues to push boundaries, inspiring listeners with their thought-provoking lyrics and powerful melodies.

With the release of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", Illegal Mind invites fans old and new to embark on a thrilling musical journey. The track, available on all major streaming platforms, promises to be a captivating reinterpretation that resonates with audiences across generations. Stay tuned for the accompanying music video, set to be released in the coming days, as Illegal Mind continues to defy expectations and redefine the musical landscape.

Related Stories

News > Illegal Mind