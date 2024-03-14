Singled Out: Chase The Comet's Hero

Chase The Comet just released their new album "Ill.U.Me.Nation. Part I: Inception", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the new single entitled "Hero". Here is the story:

The song's creation is a testament to the band's collaborative spirit and artistic vision. Originating from a musical composition by guitarist Alex several years prior, "Hero" remained unfinished until vocalist Nika found the perfect inspiration for its lyrics.

As the world grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chase the Comet sought to stay connected with their fans and offer a beacon of hope during challenging times. They revisited the unfinished demo, infusing it with newfound purpose and meaning.

The song's thematic core centers around the resilience and bravery of individuals confronting adversity. Inspired by real-world events, particularly the story of Alexey Navalny, a prominent figure in the Russian opposition movement, "Hero" serves as a tribute to those who stand firm in the face of injustice.

Navalny's harrowing journey, from surviving poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok to his subsequent imprisonment, struck a chord with Chase the Comet.

Through "Hero," they seek to amplify his message of courage and defiance.

"We felt compelled to dedicate this song to all the brave souls, like Alexey, who refuse to back down in the pursuit of truth and justice," Nika and Alex reflect.

"Their stories deserve to be heard, and 'Hero' is our way of honoring their unwavering resolve."

In addition to its universal themes of resilience and determination, "Hero" also incorporates a poignant refrain in Russian, echoing the band's commitment to their heritage and advocacy for global solidarity.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

