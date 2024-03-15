Singled Out: Adrian Sutherland's My Rebel Spirit

Canadian First Nation roots rocker Adrian Sutherland released his new album, "Precious Diamonds" this week, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "My Rebel Spirit". Here is the story:

If you've ever felt like a loner or an outsider then this song is one for you. Inspired by feeling left out at times, or being misunderstood by others, is something I grapple with. It all leads back to where I come from, which is an important part of my story. Not everyone can grasp who I am, and it doesn't help matters to be so far away from Canada's music industry hubs "down south" in Toronto.

Lyrics like " my rebel spirit don't feel like there's a place for me here" says it all. Accompanied by the soulful harmonica playing of the legendary Mickey Raphael, and the otherworldly guitar playing of Colin Linden who also produced the album, it's a song that really resonates with listeners. Both Mickey and Colin bring such beautiful colour to the song, and the musicality itself just sounds amazing. The message is a positive one, that it's not such a bad thing to be a rebel.

We also got to shoot a music video for the song, which is set to be released [later this month]. It's always nice to have a video released alongside a single, and we had a very talented multi-camera crew working on the video shoot. The cool animated treatments won't disappoint, and my team is looking forward to sharing this video with everyone soon.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

