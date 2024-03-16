Rolling Stones Star Joins Supergroup Hawkestrel For 'Evil Rock'

(Glass Onyon) When former Hawkwind bass player Alan Davey first launched his Hawkestrel project, an intrepid, free-wheeling collaborative space rock supergroup, the world was on the verge of being plunged into the COVID pandemic. Like a starship bound for better worlds, the band, which counted Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner along with several other Hawkwind alumni among its crew, ventured beyond the darkness that engulfed the planet and reached meteoric heights, being embraced by both longtime Hawkwind fans and newcomers alike.
Now the mighty Hawkestrel is ready to soar once again with a new album coming April 12. Hosting another collection of stellar musicians and heroic "musicnauts," including one actual space traveler, William Shatner, alongside Simon House, Mick Slattery, Huw Lloyd-Langton, Helios Creed, and lots more, Chaos Rocks seeks to pay tribute to the past, revamping classic songs like "Silver Machine" as well as honoring those who now live among the stars.
Just check out the album's first single, a transformation of Robert Calvert's "Evil Rock" from his 1981 album with the brilliant Mick Taylor lending his prodigious six-string talents. The results are simply out of this world!
