Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73

Steve Harley, frontman of the British glam veterans Cockney Rebel, has died at the age of 73, his family shared via social media on Sunday (March 17th). Harley revealed back in December that he was battling cancer.
His family took to the official Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel Facebook page to break the sad news to fans. They wrote, "We are devastated to announce that Steve, our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.
"The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four beloved Grandchildren.
"Stephen. Steve. Dad. Grandar. Steve Harley. Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity, and much more, in abundance.
"Steve took enormous comfort from all of his fans' well wishes during his battle, and we know he would want to thank you all deeply for your love and support throughout his career, and during his battle to the end.
"We know he will be desperately missed by countless friends, family and devoted fans all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve."
