Singled Out: Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet's Manic Pixie Dream Girl

Brea Fournier of the band Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet tells us about new song "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" from her band's recently released concept album 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl'. Here is the story:
I moved across the country to New York City at eighteen, leaving behind a high school sweetheart and intricate social life. Days after we broke up amicably and I left town, I found out he had pursued a romantic relationship with my close friend. The news cut so deeply at first, but when I was informed one year later that they'd moved in together, I felt an intense jealousy. Not over my ex-boyfriend, but over the simple, domestic life these two were pursuing together.
I was grinding hard in college and in my music career, and I realized I'd chosen an unconventional, chaotic life over suburban idealism. It's a choice I'd never take back, but one with consequences that included an accidental obsession with the seemingly greener grass on the other side of the picket fence.
I wrote "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" from the perspective of a misunderstood cinematic archetype, for in that moment I felt othered and abandoned just like her. But it sparked an entire album that saw me reclaim my independence and authenticity.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
