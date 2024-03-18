Singled Out: Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet's Manic Pixie Dream Girl

Brea Fournier of the band Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet tells us about new song "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" from her band's recently released concept album 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl'. Here is the story:

I moved across the country to New York City at eighteen, leaving behind a high school sweetheart and intricate social life. Days after we broke up amicably and I left town, I found out he had pursued a romantic relationship with my close friend. The news cut so deeply at first, but when I was informed one year later that they'd moved in together, I felt an intense jealousy. Not over my ex-boyfriend, but over the simple, domestic life these two were pursuing together.

I was grinding hard in college and in my music career, and I realized I'd chosen an unconventional, chaotic life over suburban idealism. It's a choice I'd never take back, but one with consequences that included an accidental obsession with the seemingly greener grass on the other side of the picket fence.

I wrote "Manic Pixie Dream Girl" from the perspective of a misunderstood cinematic archetype, for in that moment I felt othered and abandoned just like her. But it sparked an entire album that saw me reclaim my independence and authenticity.

