Singled Out: Belle Lundon's Space Cadet (Remix)

Singer-songwriter and actress Belle Lundon just released "Space Cadet (Remix)" and to celebrate we asked Lundon to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Space Cadet (Remix) was written by Belle Lundon and produced by Kalani Ware. The song is an energetic statement of endurance and resilience in the frustrating and oftentimes threatening music industry. Right from the beginning, the track is firmly in the grip of these repeated piano chords that serve for personal endurance and as a powerful cry against the status quo. Lundon's resilience is reflected in her adequacy, and her opponents deserve respectful nods; her stance is permanently stable and unchangeable. It is not just a song. It is a true hymn of those who courageously look for their light everything within their professional world.

Lundon's lyrics deal with the issues of fighting the seemingly impossible. The song refers to the soul's walk through hardships, recognizing the agony and dread embedded in growth and the pursuit of dreams. Nevertheless, it brings an air of hope and a buoyant cheer that spurs those who listen to keep going. Lundon's message is two-fold - to be a light in an industry that is, at times, isolating and to remind us that facing our battles, even when drained of strength, is the essence of true courage.

Thus, the song resonates on multiple levels, offering a personal testament and a universal message. It is about pushing through tough times with grace and grit, transforming competition into motivation, and relentlessly pursuing one's artistic vision despite the obstacles. Belle Lundon and Kalani Ware have crafted a piece that speaks to the artist's heart and echoes the collective experience of striving, overcoming, and, ultimately, thriving in spaces that test our resolve.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Belle here

