Kuarantine (Feat. Chris Jericho) Share Cover of KISS Klassic 'Good Girl Gone Bad'

(Atom Splitter) Kuarantine, featuring Chris Jericho on vocals, have dropped their cover of "Good Girl Gone Bad," a classic, hidden gem from the KISS songbook. The song is available on Madison Records via The Orchard. It was the No. 1 Most Added track on the SMR Rock Chart as well as the Most Added song on the Mediabase Active Rock Activator Panel.

"The mission of Kuarantine has always been to pull the forgotten gems from the non-makeup, '80s KISS catalog, give them a modern polish, and unleash them on current mainstream rock radio, so they can get the respect they deserve," Jericho explains about the mission of this project.

He continues, "With that mindset, we feel we've hit another home run with the 1987-released, underrated Gene Simmons classic 'Good Girl Gone Bad.' It's got more hooks than a tackle box, with a great chorus and brain-melting solos. This song is the perfect springtime tune to crank in your car and rock out with your unmentionables out! And with two Top 20 singles in our repertoire, we're stoked to get to the Top 10 and beyond. It's time to get KRAZY with KUARANTINE!"

KUARANTINE's lineup includes Joe McGinness (guitar) ; PJ Farley (bass); Kent Slucher (drums); and YouTube sensation Charlie Parra del Riego (guitar). The band also has a trio of shows confirmed for July.

KUARANTOUR LIVE 2024:

7/5 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Lounge

7/6 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

7/7 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

Related Stories

News > Kuarantine