Singled Out: Mia Day's Severed

Mia Day just released her single "Severed", which is a love letter to the greats of the Seattle music scene, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Severed is the first song I've ever screamed on. It's a late 90's early 2000's alt-rock angst-inspired single that feels almost slow-core, almost twang grunge. When I was recording it, I imagined that I was smashing things and setting photographs of me and my ex on fire, or wielding a sword and cutting through all of the things that made me feel worthless. It's the quintessential break up song on the album. Lyrically, it's about owning all the ways that being broken up with makes you feel like a loser, and in the process, trying to reclaim your own narrative. If the rest of the album is me throwing myself into the pit, then "Severed" is me singing and screaming my way out of it.

When I first wrote "Severed," I sang the chorus in falsetto. I wrote it alone in my room after stalking my ex on social media to the point of tears. It wasn't meant to be a powerful song, or have any angst at all. I felt defeated. However, as time went on, demo's were recorded, and the song was workshopped in recording-prep rehearsals with my band, it turned into a song where I take the power back. The distortion flared, the volume level cranked. I turned a sad song that came from triggered abandoned issues into a coming-of-age-movie banger, where hopefully, I get what I want in the end. The scream took one take. It was the best feeling ever.

