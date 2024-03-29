.

Singled Out: Mary Middlefield's Young And Dumb

Keavin Wiggins | 03-29-2024
Mary Middlefield is gearing up to release her "Poetry (for the scorned and lonely)" EP next month, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "Young and Dumb". Here is the story:

Do you ever experience that profound disappointment in yourself when somebody else wrongs you? Instead of assigning blame, you turn inward. You question your judgment, innocence, and foresight, thinking you could've prevented the pain if you were wiser.

But the truth is, people shouldn't treat other people poorly. Despite our efforts, we sometimes become victims of others' cruelty. In those moments, it's essential not to blame ourselves, but to affirm our worth and refuse to let their actions define us.

