Skumlove Release 'EGO' Video

Skumlove have released a music video for their new single "EGO". Yvonne's World sent over these details: Once again, Skumlove has teamed up with Industrialism Films for the release of their official video for their latest song EGO. (Prior videos collaborated were for The Dark and reimagining of Judas Priest's Turbo Lover)

The genius eye of Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films collaborating with singer Skum has created a story as old as time in this new video. Showing the arrogance and the ego it takes to be a cult leader."

A story about a devious cult leader taking advantage of his followers only to lead them to their demise. The video plays out with an Avant-Garde, noir feel not usually seen in current music videos.

The song itself was actually the first song Skumlove ever wrote in 1998 only making it to the demo stages and was played live a few times where a handful of copies reached the public. Fast-forward to 2023 where the band began to write again bringing the song a new life with producer and engineer Alex Crescioni adding a darker and creepier sound.

