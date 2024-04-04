Glass Animals Launching Tour Of Earth

(Republic) Glass Animals announce their 2024 global headline tour-Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: TOUR OF EARTH. The news follows the announcement of their highly anticipated, fourth studio album I Love You So F***Ing Much, out July 19th, and release of the first single from the record "Creatures in Heaven".

Promoted by Live Nation, the 41-date tour sees Glass Animals headlining the biggest venues of their career thus far and kicks off on Wednesday, August 7th in Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion, with stops across North America, Europe, and the UK in Toronto, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Vancouver, Inglewood, Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Glasgow, and more before wrapping up with an epic hometown performance in London, UK at The O2. The band will be joined by special guests Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and Blondshell on select dates throughout the North America leg. The Big Moon will join on all dates across Europe and the UK. The tour will see Glass Animals playing many iconic venues around the world for the first time, including Madison Square Garden in New York, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Seattle, Kia Forum in Inglewood, 3Arena in Dublin, The O2 in London, and many more.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 9th at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 11th at 10 AM local time at glassanimals.com.

EUROPE/UK TICKETS: In Europe and the UK, tickets will be available starting with a Glass Animals Album Pre-Order Presale beginning Tuesday, April 9th at 10 AM local time. Visit glassanimals.com for more info. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 11th at 10 AM local time at glassanimals.com.

I Love You So F***ing Much is the follow-up to 2020's critically revered Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies globally and gave life to "Heat Waves," the record-breaking song that became the biggest international hit from a British band in almost 30 years. It was the first song to reach #1 with a single writer and producer since Pharrell's "Happy," and led to the pop world's biggest acts, including Florence Welch, all wanting to work with Glass Animals' frontman, songwriter, and producer, Dave Bayley. But the birth of I Love You So F***ing Much was an existential crisis. Dave found himself struggling to make sense of this newfound global stardom, having watched it all happen while the world was in lockdown. "Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren't able to change as quickly on a personal level. You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But...I wasn't sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real." It took being stranded on a cliff in a wooden house on stilts during one of California's biggest storms in history to push that feeling into a full existential crisis. In forced isolation, watching trees tumble down mountains and assuming "death was coming," Dave began asking questions of himself, of the universe, and of the human experience: namely, love. As he came to accept himself as an introvert, Dave realized that "human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important, and more complex than anything else." "Creatures in Heaven" is the sublime first glimpse into ten intimate love stories set against the backdrop of the universe.

Full of 70s analogue synths and a vast space-scale of production, "Creatures in Heaven" tackles the moment: Are you here in the moment? Be in the moment. "It's about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing. Even if it is over. Or if it doesn't go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still f***ing beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that's how you choose to see it," says Dave.

HUMAN MUSICAL GROUP SENSATIONS GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Wed Aug 07 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion +

Thu Aug 08 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Sun Aug 11 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sat Aug 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Tue Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

Wed Aug 21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center +

Fri Aug 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

Sat Aug 24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sun Aug 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center +

Tue Aug 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +

Wed Aug 28 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Aug 31 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amphitheater ~^*

Tue Sep 03 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Wed Sep 04 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Thu Sep 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 07 - Seattle, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^

Sun Sep 08 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~

Wed Sep 11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 13 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 14 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ~^

Tue Sep 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Sat Sep 21 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

Sun Sep 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ~

HUMAN MUSICAL GROUP SENSATIONS GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH - EUROPE/UK DATES:

Tue Oct 15 - Paris, France - Zenith =

Wed Oct 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National =

Thu Oct 17 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle =

Sat Oct 19 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI =

Sun Oct 20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle =

Tue Oct 22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz =

Wed Oct 23 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall =

Thu Oct 24 - Munich, Germany - Zenith =

Sat Oct 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live =

Wed Oct 30 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena =

Fri Nov 01 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro =

Sat Nov 02 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Co-op Live =

Sun Nov 03 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena =

Tue Nov 05 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena =

Thu Nov 07 - London, United Kingdom - The O2 =

*Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

+ Kevin Abstract

~ Eyedress

^ Blondshell

= The Big Moon

