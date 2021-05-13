Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video

Glass Animals have released a music video for their latest single "Space Ghost Coast To Coast." The song comes from the band's 2020 album "Dreamland".
Frontman Dave Bayley had this to say about the Max Siedentopf directed video, "'Space Ghost' is about someone I knew growing up in Texas...we drifted apart when I moved away at 13, but I found out a few years later he did something truly awful.
"The lyrics of the track are just wondering what makes someone change so much from being an innocent kid to someone who can even consider doing what he did. It talks about how in the 2000's, violent video games and lyrics were blamed by the media for that type of misbehaviour in teenagers...but really I think there were much bigger societal problems at play.
"The video is a twist on those video games. Every video we have made in the last year has been made in peak lockdown...we had to get creative. In this case, Max came up with the idea that he could film me dancing in the park while sitting in his apartment.
"He was giving me direction the whole time via phone in my earbuds. It starts there and gets more and more surreal ha." Watch the video below:
September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest- Mastodon- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album
Crowded House 'Playing With Fire' In New video
The Cars' 'Drive' Given Americana Makeover By David Starr
Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Modern English Release 'I Melt With You' Lockdown and Announce Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour