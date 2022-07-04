Glass Animals To Deliver 'Dreamland: Real Life Edition' Next Month

Package promo

Glass Animals have announced that they will be "Dreamland: Real Life Edition," on August 5th in various formats including deluxe CD and cassette, as well as a limited edition glow in the dark vinyl.

Dave Bayley had this to say, "Back in 2020, we had this delicately constructed, intricate plan to launch Dreamland with a bunch of special shows, signings and real-life events. Then... we got spanked by the pandemic, and we had to tear our plan in half.

"I was pretty damn sad for a bit, but eventually the support from everyone on the web was so great that it pulled me out of my mind-hole, and I realised we could make a new plan... One based on the magnificent wonder that is the internet.

"We did that and it was absolutely wicked, but I still feel like we missed out on the IRL stuff. So, we thought we'd just have another go of it. This is our chance to do some of the things that were in our original plan, for the fans who have been there with us every step of the way."

The release will include collaborations with Arlo Parks, Denzel Curry, Albert Hammond Jr., Bree Runway and Diplo. See the tracklistings below:

Dreamland: Real Life Edition CD & Cassette Tracklisting

1. Dreamland

2. Tangerine

3. ((Home Movie: 1994))

4. Hot Sugar

5. ((Home Movie: BTX))

6. Space Ghost Coast to Coast

7. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)

8. Melon and the Coconut

9. Your Love (Déjà Vu)

10. Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth

11. It's All So Incredibly Loud

12. ((Home Movie: Rockets))

13. Domestic Bliss

14. Heat Waves

15. ((Home Movie: Shoes On))

16. Helium

17. Heat Waves (Stripped Back)

18. Space Ghost Coast to Coast (Stripped Back)

19. Your Love (Déjà Vu) (Stripped Back)

20. I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance) (with Albert Hammond Jr.)

21. Tangerine (with Arlo Parks)

22. Space Ghost Coast to Coast (with Bree Runway)

23. Heat Waves (Shakur Ahmad Remix)

24. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry) (Oliver Malcom Remix)

25. Heat Waves (Diplo Remix)

Dreamland: Real Life Edition Glow In The Dark Vinyl Tracklisting

1. Dreamland

2. Tangerine

3. ((Home Movie: 1994))

4. Hot Sugar

5. ((Home Movie: BTX))

6. Space Ghost Coast to Coast

7. Tokyo Drifting (with Denzel Curry)

8. Melon and the Coconut

9. Your Love (Déjà Vu)

10. Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth

11. It's All So Incredibly Loud

12. ((Home Movie: Rockets))

13. Domestic Bliss

14. Heat Waves

15. ((Home Movie: Shoes On))

16. Helium

Related Stories

Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video

News > Glass Animals