King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins Revisit 'I Talk To The Wind'

King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins have shared a brand new studio recording of the band's classic track "I Talk To The Wind". The track comes from the forthcoming 'Reimagining In The Court Of The Crimson King ' that will be released on April 19th.

Glass Onyon sent over these details: The music world has been buzzing ever since it was announced that an extraordinary collection of musicians would be recreating in its entirety King Crimson's 1969 prog rock classic In The Court Of The Crimson King, including such luminaries as Todd Rundgren, Megadeth's Chris Poland, Deep Purple's Ian Paice, Rainbow's Joe Lynn Turner, Dream Theater's James LaBrie, Cactus's Carmine Appice and others!

Among this elite group are two artists who are perhaps closest to the King's inner circle, vocalist/guitarist Jakko M. Jakszyk and saxophonist/flautist Mel Collins, who together with Jakko's son Django Jakszyk, have teamed up for a powerful new rendering of In The Court Of The Crimson King's most haunting track, the enchanting "I Talk To The Wind."

Jakszyk and Collins are, in fact, long-time collaborators, having performed and recorded together numerous times in the hugely popular King Crimson offshoot 21st Century Schizoid Band as well as on Jakszyk's solo albums. Their undeniable artistic chemistry shines through on this sumptuous track with Collins's brilliant flute playing providing the perfect complement to Jakszyk's otherworldly voice and guitar work with Django's bass guitar rounding out the low end. It's a thoroughly enchanting interplay between two artists who continue to keep the King Crimson legacy alive and well!

Reimagining In The Court Of The Crimson King unites an astounding mix of musical virtuosos and creative collaborators that's as eclectic and far-reaching as King Crimson's own noble cortege. Guests include all of those mentioned above plus Marty Friedman, Steve Hillage, Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, and Nik Turner! This is not just a tribute; it's a celebration and reinvention of a musical masterpiece, bringing together the past, present, and future of rock music. Don't miss this unparalleled musical journey!

