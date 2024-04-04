Transatlantic Share 'Lay Down Your Life' Video From Morsefest

(RAM) Transatlantic, the Prog Supergroup of Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas, have shared a live video for 'Lay Down Your Life', as a preview to their forthcoming release "Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind".

This mammoth Limited 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook set will be released on April 26th and features both sets from Morsefest in their entirety, with nearly 4 and a half hours of music in total.

Mike Portnoy comments: "Not to be confused by last years live release of our last show in Paris, THIS release of TA at Morsefest 2022 represents the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!

"2 Nights, 2 completely different sets, 2 TA concept albums done in their entirety...accompanied with Strings, Horns, Percussion, Female Vocals, etc...Transatlantic has always been about "More Never Is Enough", but no live TA release has ever been more EPIC than this one...It's the ULTIMATE Live TA experience!"

Neal Morse adds: "At long last, a musical dream come true in true epic fashion! To play The Absolute Universe, The Whirlwind, and other great pieces of music with Transatlantic, along with an amazing string section, background singers, etc. What more could any musician ask for? This is the very best of the very best in my view. I hope you all enjoy experiencing this as much as we enjoyed performing it!"

Roine Stolt comments: "Playing Morsefest was quite a task, learning all the different material for the 2 different shows.

"We even got a chance to play that Procol Harum tune, that is dear to me & takes me back to my teenage years, just getting to know what prog is/was. The addition of the strings and choir at Morsefest, plus Philip adding percussion lent a different and perhaps more of an orchestral side. That worked really well and made these 2 nights very special."

Pete Trewavas comments: "To play Morsefest 2022 was an absolute pleasure for me and gave us a natural break at the end of the North American leg of The Absolute Universe tour, where we regrouped at Neal's to rehearse for the two shows, back where we had rehearsed for the tour some four or five weeks earlier.

"We had 3 days I think it was to refresh The Whirlwind full version and learn 'In Held T'was In I'. The festival was an absolute blast. We were all super relaxed and enjoying ourselves probably due to the little break from touring back to rehearsing.

"Neal had been wanting to get Transatlantic at MorseFest since we released Whirlwind and it never panned out for various reasons, so it felt fitting that we got it all together for The Absolute Universe tour."

Related Stories

TRANSATLANTIC Announce 'Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind'

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Expand Give Up Transatlanticism Tour

Transatlantic Share 'We All Need Some Light Now' Live Video

Transatlantic Announce Final Flight Package With 'Owl Howl' Video

News > Transatlantic