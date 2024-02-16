TRANSATLANTIC Announce 'Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind'

(Royal Avenue Media) TRANSATLANTIC - the Prog Supergroup of Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas - have announced the release of 'Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind' for April 26th, 2024.

This mammoth Limited 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook set features both sets from Morsefest in their entirety, with nearly 4 and a half hours of music in total. To coincide with the announcement, the band have launched a live clip of the track 'Can You Feel It', taken from night 2.

Mike Portnoy comments: "Not to be confused by last years live release of our last show in Paris, THIS release of TA at Morsefest 2022 represents the most epic and mammoth of all TA Live releases!

2 Nights, 2 completely different sets, 2 TA concept albums done in their entirety...accompanied with Strings, Horns, Percussion, Female Vocals, etc...Transatlantic has always been about "More Never Is Enough", but no live TA release has ever been more EPIC than this one...It's the ULTIMATE Live TA experience!"

Neal Morse adds: "At long last, a musical dream come true in true epic fashion! To play The Absolute Universe, The Whirlwind, and other great pieces of music with Transatlantic, along with an amazing string section, background singers, etc. What more could any musician ask for? This is the very best of the very best in my view. I hope you all enjoy experiencing this as much as we enjoyed performing it!"

Roine Stolt comments:"Playing Morsefest was quite a task, learning all the different material for the 2 different shows.

We even got a chance to play that Procol Harum tune, that is dear to me & takes me back to my teenage years, just getting to know what prog is/was. The addition of the strings and choir at Morsefest, plus Philip adding percussion lent a different and perhaps more of an orchestral side. That worked really well and made these 2 nights very special."

Pete Trewavas comments: "To play Morsefest 2022 was an absolute pleasure for me and gave us a natural break at the end of the North American leg of The Absolute Universe tour, where we regrouped at Neal's to rehearse for the two shows, back where we had rehearsed for the tour some four or five weeks earlier.

We had 3 days I think it was to refresh The Whirlwind full version and learn 'In Held T'was In I'. The festival was an absolute blast. We were all super relaxed and enjoying ourselves probably due to the little break from touring back to rehearsing.

Neal had been wanting to get Transatlantic at MorseFest since we released Whirlwind and it never panned out for various reasons, so it felt fitting that we got it all together for The Absolute Universe tour."

Morsefest, the festival put on by Neal Morse annually in Nashville, Tennessee has been in existence since 2014. Typically, the weekend-long event celebrated music from Neal's solo work and other bands from his career. But with each passing Morsefest, there had been one question lingering among the faithful audience that returned every year...when will Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas perform at Morsefest? In 2022, at the 9th Morsefest, it finally happened and in epic Transatlantic fashion.

In 2021, Transatlantic released The Absolute Universe, the band's 5th album since forming in 2000. However, as the band's motto is "More Is Never Enough," 'The Absolute Universe' was released as two different versions - 'The Breath of Life (Abridged version)', and 'Forevermore (Extended version)'. In addition, the band combined those two versions for an Ultimate Edition of the album. With touring restrictions due to the pandemic finally lifted, the band finally started their tour in April 2022 ending up at Morsefest on the weekend of April 29th and 30th.

The weekend at Morsefest provided 2 nights of shows. For night one, the band performed their classic album 'The Whirlwind' in its entirety, the first time they had done so in 10 years. The evening also added "Into the Blue" and "Shine" from the band's 4th album 'Kaleidoscope' as well as the classic ballad "We All Need Some Light." As a surprise, the band played a song they've never performed live before - their cover of the Procol Harum classic "In Held 'Twas In I" from the first Transatlantic album 'SMPTe.'

Night 2 saw the full performance of The Absolute Universe - The Ultimate Edition, combining all of the tracks from the 2 versions of the album. The night closed with a medley of tracks from the band's first two albums including "All of the Above," "My New World," and "Stranger In Your Soul."

For the first time, the band performed alongside a choir and string section, making these shows truly special for those who were in attendance. Now, you can experience these incredible performances for yourself with the release of this Limited Deluxe 5CD+2Blu-ray artbook, featuring an extensive 36-page booklet with photos, contained within a hardcover.

Night 1 Tracklisting:

1. Into The Blue

2. In Held ('Twas) In I

3. Shine

4. We All Need Some Light

5. Overture/Whirlwind

6. The Wind Blew Them All Away

7. On The Prowl

8. A Man Can Feel

9. Out Of The Night

10. Rose Colored Glasses

11. Evermore

12. Set Us Free

13. Lay Down Your Life

14. Pieces of Heaven

15. Is It Really Happening?

16. Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)

Night 2 Tracklisting:

1. Overture

2. Reaching For The Sky

3. Higher Than The Morning

4. The Darkness In The Light

5. Take Now My Soul

6. Bully

7. Rainbow Sky

8. Looking For The Light

9. The World We Used To Know

10. The Sun Comes Up Today

11. Love Made A Way (Prelude)

12. Owl Howl

13. Solitude

14. Belong

15. Lonesome Rebel

16. Can You Feel It

17. Looking For The Light (Reprise)

18. The Greatest Story Never Ends

19. Love Made A Way

20. Bridge Across Forever

21. The Final Medley

Related Stories

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Expand Give Up Transatlanticism Tour

Transatlantic Share 'We All Need Some Light Now' Live Video

Transatlantic Announce Final Flight Package With 'Owl Howl' Video

Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff

News > TRANSATLANTIC